Nigeria has conducted only a total of 178 tests nearly one month after its first confirmed case.

This was disclosed in a situation report posted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The report covers Nigeria's testing activities between February 27 and March 24, a period when 44 cases were confirmed positive.

Nigeria has confirmed seven more cases since the compilation of the report, leaving the current total tally at 51.

According to the report, the 178 subjects were tested in a total of 16 states - Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers and Yobe.

Over half of the tests were conducted on people in Lagos (88) and Abuja (52). Both states have recorded the highest number of confirmed cases with 32 and 10 respectively, as of the end of March 25.

Since many of Nigeria's confirmed cases imported the virus from abroad, a total of 4,370 passengers of interest (POI) were also being monitored, as of the time of the report.