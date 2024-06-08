ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria, Benin Republic settle for single entry declaration form

News Agency Of Nigeria

The controller expressed optimism that the agreement reached would advance the course of regional integration between Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

Nigeria, Benin Republic settle for single entry declaration form [NAN]
Nigeria, Benin Republic settle for single entry declaration form [NAN]

The Kebbi Area Controller of NCS, Iheanacho Earnest-Ojike, made the disclosure shortly after a meeting between the NCS and representatives of the Benin Republic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which was a closed door, was held at Anguwar Sule Wara a border town in Benin Republic on Sunday.

Briefing Newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, Earnest-Ojike, recalled that on May 21, a maiden meeting between Foreign Ministers of Nigeria and Benin Republic which dwelled on bilateral talks on improving free flow of trade and commerce between the two nations was held.

”The meeting aimed at bringing the border crossing between Tsamiya in Nigeria and Anguwar Sule Wata in the Benin Republic back to life through infrastructural development in line with the renewed hope initiative of President Bola Tinubu.

“The meeting was also to strengthen social and economic interaction as well as expand trade and commerce between the citizens of the two countries,” he said.

According to him, the meeting now is in continuation and final agreement to the previous one, “as we have now agreed to have a single entry declaration form that citizens of both countries will use for border crossing.

“Both countries are signatories to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and World Customs Organisation (WCO), which have the principles of border post,” he said.

Earnest-Ojike added that the two countries would establish a joint-border agency inspection for goods and persons, saying, “It is going to be a one-stop border post at the Segbana border.”

