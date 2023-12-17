ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria a failing state, only restructuring can save it - Jega

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former INEC chairman said the profound challenges currently bedevilling Nigeria are structural and systemic.

Former INEC chairman, Attahiru Jega
Though Jega disagreed with the notion that Nigeria is already a failed state, he warned that this may become a reality if the nation doesn't provide for the security, welfare, and basic needs of its citizens.

He stated this while reaffirming his position on the state of the country’s political economy during a lecture titled, “Safeguarding Nigeria’s Future: Prioritizing Citizen’s Welfare and Security Amidst Challenges,” delivered at the maiden convocation of the Bauchi State University, Gadau.

The former INEC chair said, “I don’t believe Nigeria is a failed state but we must realise that Nigeria is a failing state and if we put it in jeopardy and don’t safeguard it, then the worst can happen.

“The profound challenges, which currently bedevil Nigeria can be said to be structural, systemic and also related to value orientation,” he noted.

He called for a restructuring of the country aimed at deconcentrating powers and resources from the federal tier and spreading them to the lower tiers of government.

“Before 2027, some restructuring of the Nigerian federation should be embarked upon through evidence-based constitutional reforms, the objectives of which should be to deconcentrate powers and resources from the federal tier and to spread them to those of the state and local governments,

“In doing this, best practices could be learnt from model federations, such as India, Canada, and the USA in the areas of revenue generation and sharing and adapted to our local context and circumstances,” he said.

While proffering solutions for the systemic and governance challenges, Jega recommended the amendment of the Electoral Act.

He cautioned against the creation of additional states, stressing the importance of decentralising resources as a way to reduce the cost of governance.

Amend the Electoral Act 2022, so as to remarkably improve upon the legal framework for future elections with integrity. In particular, pay attention to reforming the role of political parties in the leadership recruitment and candidate selection processes,” he said.

Nigeria a failing state, only restructuring can save it - Jega

