Niger State reaffirms ban on commercial motorcycling

It said in a statement that the operation of illegal motor parks equally remained banned.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, stated that: “Okada (commercial motorcycling) operation and illegal motor parks remain banned.’’

He noted the provocative action of some unscrupulous people undermining the activities of the task force set up to enforce the ban and warned that government would not hesitate to deal with culprits.

He added that the task force had been mandated to collaborate with the NDLEA to monitor and arrest all categories of drug peddlers in Minna and its environs.

“Private motorcyclists should endeavour to keep to the 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. time bracket approved by government to ride their vehicles,’’ the commissioner stated.