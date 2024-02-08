ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minna residents trooped out in large numbers on Monday to protest the hardship caused by the rising cost of living.

Nigerians in Minna protested against the high cost of living on Monday, January 5, 2024, [Channels TV]
Nigerians in Minna protested against the high cost of living on Monday, January 5, 2024, [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, told a news conference in Minna that a mix-up led to the arrest of the protesters.

“The state government has directed the release of Aisha Jibrin and 24 others arrested by the police for leading the protest. They have been released and reunited with their families,’’ she said.

The commissioner apologised to the suspects, their families and the people of the state over the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mamman explained that the police clamped down on the protesters when their protest turned violent, destroying public and private property.

“They did not seek the permission of the police before embarking on the protest,’’ Mamman noted.

She explained that the release of the suspects was based on a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

“It was determined that there was a misunderstanding, and they have been exonerated of any wrongdoing,’’ she said.

The commissioner assured the people of the state that the government remained committed to upholding the rights and freedom of all citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand the importance of ensuring that justice is served and we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standard of fairness and transparency in all legal matters,’’ she stressed.

The commissioner noted that the government was aware of the current hardship of the people occasioned by the economic downturn.

She admonished that violent protests were not the solution, but meaningful discussion that would ameliorate the suffering of the people was the way to go.

“We are part of the society; so we know what is happening and how the people feel.

“We know that our people are hungry and there is hardship in the land and that is why the government is working hard to provide palliatives to cushion the hardship,’’ the commissioner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minna residents trooped out in large numbers on Monday to protest the hardship caused by the rising cost of living.

They blocked the popular Kpakungu Roundabout in Minna to express their grievances.

They urged the federal and state governments to do something urgently to tackle the hardship across the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

Troops eliminate 105 terrorists, arrest 140 others in 1 week – DHQ

Troops eliminate 105 terrorists, arrest 140 others in 1 week – DHQ

FG sets up committee to boost gas supply to power plants

FG sets up committee to boost gas supply to power plants

Former minister, Fashola wants Nigerians to pay rents monthly

Former minister, Fashola wants Nigerians to pay rents monthly

All stakeholders approved ban on alcoholic drinks in sachets - NAFDAC boss

All stakeholders approved ban on alcoholic drinks in sachets - NAFDAC boss

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra