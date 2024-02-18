ADVERTISEMENT
Niger govt frowns at viral debate video, says pupil used violent language

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ministry urged all schools to reinforce the importance of good conduct among students both in and outside the classroom.

This was contained in a statement by Malam Jibrin Kodo, Information Officer of the Ministry and made available to newsmen in Minna on Sunday.

The viral video on social media showed a pupil using inappropriate language during a debate in one of the schools in the state.

The statement said that “the disturbing content of the video, was evident that the student was coached to use violence and vulgar language in his presentation.

“Such behaviour is not only unacceptable by the Ministry, but also goes against the values, respect and decorum that should be upheld in an educational setting,” it said.

The ministry, however, emphasised the importance of promoting a positive and respectful learning environment for students and pupils at their formative age.

It noted that the use of vulgar and violent language not only reflects poor orientation for the individual pupils but also for the school and the educational system.

It further disclosed that the Commissioner of the Ministry, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed, has vowed to investigate the incident.

It added that appropriate disciplinary action would also be taken against those responsible for coaching the student to use such language.

The Ministry urged all schools to reinforce the importance of good conduct among students both in and outside the classroom.

It stressed the ministry’s commitment to upholding high standards of behaviour and academic excellence in schools.

It added that the ministry would not tolerate any form of ill behaviour that undermines its principles.

