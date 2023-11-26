ADVERTISEMENT
Niger Gov, Kanu, others receive 2023 Humanitarian Awards

Recipients of the humanitarian recognition include individuals, NGOs and corporate bodies who have used their resources to promote humanitarian initiatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they were recognized alongside other charitable individuals and organisations at the 2023 Humanitarian Awards and Magazines (HAM) ceremony on Saturday night in Abuja.

Other Nigerians who were honoured with the awards include Dr Gideon Osi, founder, Gideon and Joy Foundation (GJF), Fatima Akilu and Hon. Munira Tanimu.

Other recipients include Umar Bindir, Hon. Sagir Koki, Fatima Mamman-Daura, Jude Eze, Tukur Lawal, Peter Akpanke, Emmanuel Ikechukwu and Hajiya Noyinmot OBusari, Founder of NOBU Foundation.

Emmanuel Anabueze, Project Director of the HAM awards, said the initiative was to honour charitable individuals and organisations that were committed to humanitarian interventions and activities in support of underprivileged persons.

According to him, recipients of the humanitarian recognition include individuals, NGOs and corporate bodies who have used their resources to promote humanitarian initiatives and positive influence on communities, especially in challenging times.

“This event is a testament to the power of kindness, empathy and the unwavering dedication of our humanitarians who tirelessly work towards creating a better world for all.

“ Each person we recognize tonight represents a beacon of hope, spreading light in the darkest corners, and offering solace to those in need.

“The Humanitarian Award and Magazine serve as a platform to highlight and acknowledge the exemplary efforts of these extraordinary individuals, their stories, actions, and impact inspire us to strive for a more inclusive and caring society.

“Tonight’s gathering is a testament to our collective belief in the power of humanity, and together, we honour those who selflessly serve humanity, making this world a better place for everyone,” he said.

Some NGOs that received humanitarian awards include Compassionate Advocacy for the Poor initiative, Secure the Future International Initiative, Sparkle Foundation and the Alkaita Legacy Foundation.

NAN reports that the high point of the event was the unveiling of the Humanitarian magazines by guests and awardees and sections of scintillating performances by different artists.

