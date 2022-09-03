Niger Delta group hails Buhari for appointing Umana

In a statement titled ‘Our position and other sundry issues’, the group thanked the president for his commitment to the development of the region.

In the statement signed by Dr. John Douglas, Director of Public Communication, the group said Umana is an experienced administrator with over 30 years in public office.

Describing him as purpose-driven and result-oriented, the NDW said Umana has consistently recorded successes in all the offices he has served over years including the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA).

The statement reads in part: The Niger Delta Network (NDW), a foremost socio-political group in Niger Delta region, in the wake of the recent happenings in the region as regards the appointment of Obong Umana Okon Umana as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, the state of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and other sundry issues, wish to state our position as follows;

“We further thank Mr. President for not only assuring the people of the Niger Delta region his commitment to the development of the area but backing up his assurance with actions through his timely interventions, programmes and policies.

“As a foremost group in the region, we have sampled opinions and consulted widely across all the states in the region, and the general reactions from the people point to the fact that the region has enjoyed tangible benefits including political appointments and physical development under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have carefully followed the activities of Obong Umana Umana since he assumed office as Minister in charge of the Niger Delta Ministry, and we our findings show that he hit the ground running, making conscious efforts to follow the established mandate of the Ministry as indicated in the ministerial action plan. We are especially grateful for the directive to NDDC to recommence its scholarship programme for our youths in higher institutions.

“Furthermore, it is heartwarming that Mr Umana has refused to be distracted by the antics of some enemies of progress within the region who are opposed to the current efforts to reinforce transparency, accountability, and values of public service in the Ministry and NDDC.

“We further want to appeal to Mr President to consider constituting a proper Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as the Commission has overstayed without a substantive Board. According to facts, since NDDC was established in 2020, this is the longest time that the Commission has existed without a properly constituted board as mandated by the law.

“As much as the people of the Niger Delta region love and appreciate the President, they are equally not happy about this continuous delay in setting up a proper Board for the Commission and it has become a burning issue in the region. We, therefore, call on the President to kindly act in this regard.

“Over the years, the NDDC has undertaken many intervention projects in all the states in the Niger Delta region. Road constructions/rehabilitation, school renovation, building of skills acquisition centres, scholarship, etc, are some of the areas that the Commission has impacted in the region.

“However, it is a well-known fact that Commission has so many abandoned projects especially uncompleted road projects littered all over the region. We wish to kindly appeal to Mr. President to see to it that the Commission resumes work on these abandoned projects with the aim of completing them”.

The Niger Delta Network (NDW) said it will continue to be a partner in the progress and development of the Niger Delta region, and Nigeria at large.