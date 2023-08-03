ADVERTISEMENT
Niger Coup: Emir urges Immigration to intensify surveillance along borders

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gwandu congratulated officers and men of NIS on the anniversary, and commended the Acting Comptroller-General, Mrs Adepoju Wuraola, for her contributions to the service.

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu-Bashar. [sunnewsonline]
“Given the fact that we are a state bordering Niger Republic, the NIS should intensify surveillance and vigilance in view of the recent coup d’etat that took place in our neighboring country, Niger Republic,” he said.

The emir gave the advice during paper presentations to mark the 60th anniversary of NIS, on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

Bashar, represented by Alhaji Siddiku Ibrahim-Saad, the Ubandoman Gwandu, commended the efforts being made in combatting trafficking in persons and illegal immigration in the country.

In her remarks, the Comptroller of NIS in the state, Mrs Rabi Bashir-Nuhu, said they would continue to discharge their responsibilities effectively and solicited the support of the people, including border communities.

In his submission, Alhaji Sambo Gwandu, a retired Assistant Comptroller- General of Immigration, called on NIS to review the process of obtaining passports to make it easier for citizens.

“Despite the achievements recorded through the adoption and use of advanced technology in its operation, the service is currently facing challenges in the issuance of improved Nigeria passport.

“Before the new policy, citizen could get Nigeria standard passport within 72 hours at most.

“With the adoption of a new policy now, if care is not taken, citizens applying for the passport will take three months or more to obtain a passport or seek for waver – a provision that is not open to ordinary citizen,” he said.

