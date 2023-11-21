Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

The Speaker of the House, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji (APC- Mariga), said this when he received the state new NSCDC commandant, Mr Elijah Willie on a courtesy visit in Minna on Tuesday. He said the 10th assembly was committed to ensuring the security of lives and property of the people of the state.

“The 10th assembly is desired to partner with you to ensure that our state is free and safe from all forms of social vices,” he said.

Earlier, Willie had appreciated the speaker and members of the 10th assembly for the warm reception accorded to him and his team. He said the corps would synergise and collaborate with the legislature to provide better security coverage for lives and property in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT