ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commandant added that the corps would synergise and collaborate with the legislature to provide better security coverage for lives and property in the state.

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property [NAN}
Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property [NAN}

Recommended articles

The Speaker of the House, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji (APC- Mariga), said this when he received the state new NSCDC commandant, Mr Elijah Willie on a courtesy visit in Minna on Tuesday. He said the 10th assembly was committed to ensuring the security of lives and property of the people of the state.

“The 10th assembly is desired to partner with you to ensure that our state is free and safe from all forms of social vices,” he said.

Earlier, Willie had appreciated the speaker and members of the 10th assembly for the warm reception accorded to him and his team. He said the corps would synergise and collaborate with the legislature to provide better security coverage for lives and property in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lauded the speaker and members of the assembly for their unflinching support and collaboration with the corps for better security coverage in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

We'll remain focused on developing Zamfara, in spite of Appeal Court ruling - Lawal

We'll remain focused on developing Zamfara, in spite of Appeal Court ruling - Lawal

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

You brought us here - Presidency tackles Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria’s democracy

You brought us here - Presidency tackles Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria’s democracy

Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to increase investments from local, international companies

Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to increase investments from local, international companies

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes [The Guardian Nigeria]

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide