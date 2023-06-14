Niger Assembly approves 20 Special Advisers for Gov Bago

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly approved the list during plenary in Minna on Wednesday.

Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, read the letter from the governor at plenary with the list of the Special Advisers nominees and sought the approval of the House.

Sarkindaji while reading the letter, said the governor congratulated the Speaker and the members for their inauguration, the successful election of the leadership and commencement of the 10th assembly.

He said the letter was in compliance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, to seek the consent and approval of the legislature to enable him commence government activities.

He added that the appointment of the 20 special advisers was to fast track government activities and implementation of the administration’s mandate.