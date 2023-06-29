NIA retirees urges members on discipline, adherence to rules of engagement

Secretary of the association, Mr Augustine Onyeka, made the call in a statement to newsmen on Thursday, June 29 2023.

He said that the association was concerned by the manner one of the NIA retired Directors, who was briefly put in acting appointment, went to the public, seeking adjudication in staff matters strictly controlled by in-service rules and regulations.

Onyeka noted that in all modern states, such behavioural disposition was considered as “treason” due to the nature of the Service, which essentially played covert roles in the conduct of relations among nations.

“The Association want to remind you to note that the Service (NIA) is a disciplined one, whose guiding and directing principles are according to international best practices and must be upheld in order to prevent indiscipline at the peril of national security,” he said.

Onyeka noted that even ordinary social associations/organisations had rules and regulations to which all willing members must subscribe and adhere to, or risk being thrown out.

“Why should the NIA be an exception, given the very nature of its national duty and assignment,” he wondered.

The Secretary reminded members that their personal ambition should not supersede the professional calling and patriotism, even as they continue to reside outside Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged members, mainly directors, to search their consciences and remember the Oath of Allegiance and Official Secret Act sworn to, adding that it would be unprofessional of the service to engage in fruitless polemics.

