NHFSS trains 400 personnel on weapon handling, security information

The Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) has trained 400 personnel on weapon handling, security information and combat, to ensure their alertness to duty.

The Deputy Commander General, Training and Development of the Service, Dr. Muhammed Abubakar-Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. He said the training would also enable them to gather relevant information on armed robbers, among other security threats.

According to him, “the service does not prosecute, rather, it disseminates information to police and other sister agencies.

“Each local government area in other states has 350 personnel, Kano State is lagging behind in the sense that 10 LGAs have no personnel of the service,” he said.