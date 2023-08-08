ADVERTISEMENT
NHFSS trains 400 personnel on weapon handling, security information

News Agency Of Nigeria

Deputy Commander General expressed that the training would also enable them to gather relevant information on armed robbers, among other security threats.

The Deputy Commander General, Training and Development of the Service, Dr. Muhammed Abubakar-Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. He said the training would also enable them to gather relevant information on armed robbers, among other security threats.

According to him, “the service does not prosecute, rather, it disseminates information to police and other sister agencies.

“Each local government area in other states has 350 personnel, Kano State is lagging behind in the sense that 10 LGAs have no personnel of the service,” he said.

Abubakar-Abdullahi urged the state government and chairmen of each council area to join hands with the service to recruit more personnel, to curb illegal activities within the state. He gave the total number of its personnel across the federation as 38,000.

News Agency Of Nigeria

