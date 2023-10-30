New SARS-like Police unit SIS set to launch in 10 pilot states

At the opening ceremony of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Imo State, on Monday, October 30, 2023, the IGP said the unit will train officers to rapidly intervene in major incidents.

The SIS will be deployed strictly to combat the menace of violent crimes across the country, a mandate that sounds exactly like the one the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was created for in 1992. The unit was later notorious for gross abuse of power, including the harassment, extortion, torture and extra-judicial murder of Nigerians — a reputation that led to its eventual dissolution in 2020.

The NPF immediately tried to replace SARS with the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, but it suffered public backlash and never became fully operational.

Egbetokun said on Monday the SIS is considered an immediate priority in restoring calm to troubled areas in Nigeria. The 10 pilot states were selected following a crime assessment carried out across the country.

"The Police Force under my watch is poised to confront head on the menace of violent crimes in our country, restore calm to troubled areas and engender an atmosphere of peace, safety and security which will promote national economic growth and prosperity," he said.