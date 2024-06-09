New FRSC boss pledges to end number plates, drivers licence delays

Mohammed gave the assurance in Abuja at a reception organised in his honour by the Alumnus of College of Advance Studies (CAS) Zaria on Saturday.

The corps marshal said he would address the incessant complaint of delay in accessing number plates and driver's licences, especially in the FCT.

“ I went on a facility assessment in our FCT office today, the causes of the delay are numerous, some are internal, while others are technical and financial,’’ he said.

The FRSC boss said te had summoned the technical partners and supervisors to find immediate and lasting solutions to the problem.

“ I want to assure you that the number plate’s problems will be over, and FCT is our priority,’’ Mohammed said.

He also spoke on efforts made by the FRSC to reduce the rate of traffic accidents and ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations.

He, therefore, solicited the support of all Nigerians, particularly motorists to make Nigerian roads safer for all.

“ I have more than 36,000 staff with 600 formations nationwide, but it is a herculean task, and I need your support,’’ he added.

The new Corps Marshal expressed appreciation for the solidarity and recognition by the association.

“ It is gratifying for me to interact with my school and classmates whom I am meeting today after many years,’’ he said.

He described his appointment as destined by God and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Bola Tinubu.

In his address, the Chairman of the Alumni Association, Comrade Kabiru Shehu, said the reception was organised to honour the corpse marshal for attaining the peak of his career.

“ Shehu Mohammed was known to be a brilliant, intelligent and humble student, this is what led to his success,’’ he said.

