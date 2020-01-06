The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Muri took over from Mr Ali Janga, who was scheduled to attend the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPS) Kuru, near Jos, Plateau.

Mr Ali Janga, former CP Kaduna (NNN)

According to Sabo, Muri, who is the 38th commissioner of police in the state, hails from Muri in Karim Lamido Local Government area of Taraba State.

He holds a Bachelor of Law (LL.B Hons.) degree from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State and Barrister at Laws (BL.) from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

He served briefly as legal adviser with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos before joining the Nigerian Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (CASP) on March 3, 1990.

Muri had served in various capacities in the force amongst which were Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State Command (1992-1997) and Personal Assistant (PA) to the then sole Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Bukar Ali (1999-2002).

He was also with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) between 2008 and 2009, while he served as Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in the FCT command from 2011 to 2012.

Until his deployment as commissioner of police in Kaduna on Jan. 3, Muri was the CP in charge of Procurement, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He attended several courses within and outside the country amongst which were United Nations Police Officers Course (UNPOC) in Sweden, 2004; International Police Conference, Lyon, France, 2000 and Investigation of Illicit Enrichment Cases, Karu, Abuja, 2008, among others.

According to the statement, Muri was a recipient of many commendations for excellent performance, the latest of which was the DIG’s Commendation for Devotion and Adherence to Constitutional Duty and Core Values of the Nigeria Police Force in 2015.

Muri, who is a member of several reputable organisations, including the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), is married with children.