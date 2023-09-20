NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has unveiled its service charter toward promoting efficiency and accountability in service delivery.

Mustapha Ahmed, the Director-General, NEMA, joined by the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, performed the unveiling of the service charter at agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ahmed described the event as a significant milestone for NEMA and disaster management in the country, saying it would spur the agency to deliver excellent services to vulnerable persons and victims disasters in the country.

“I am proud to say that we have always strived hard to deliver the highest standard of service.

“However, we believe that there is always room for improvement and we understand that our customers, that is, those in distress, deserve the best.

“It is therefore our duty to ensure that their needs are met efficiently and effectively within the period they need support,” he said.

The director-general added that the NEMA SERVICOM charter outlined the agency’s commitment to providing timely and accurate information, responding promptly to emergencies and treating all individuals with respect and dignity.

He said the charter was a significant step toward achieving the agency’s goal by providing exceptional service in a transparent, accountable and improved manner. Also speaking, Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, commended NEMA for the unveiling of the charter.

Akajemeli, represented by Ngozi Akinbodewa, Head of Operations, SERVICOM, added that the agency must strive to meet public expectations as it carried out its mandates.