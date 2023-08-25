NEMA distributes relief items to 7,811 victims of flood in Bayelsa

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, represented by Mr Justin Uwazuruonye, Head, Abuja Operations Office, NEMA, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the distribution carried out in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, was part of the first phase of the Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention of the Federal Government.

According to him, the Federal Government approved the items to assist the 7,811 households to cushion the effect of the flood disaster. He said the items distributed included food and non-food items, such as tools for livelihood support, agriculture seedlings, rice, beans, vegetable oil and blankets.

