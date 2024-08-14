NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

This is disclosed in the official X handle (formerly Twitter) of NELFUND.

The fund said the additional institutions followed a review by the committee responsible for the Student Verification System.

According to the organisation, students from the 22 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for loans on its portal, http://nelf.gov.ng.

It would be recalled that 86 state-owned institutions were cleared before the new list, bringing the number to a total of 108 institutions.

NELFund had also said that over ₦1 billion had been disbursed so far, as tuition fees to 20,000 students from institutions across the country.

The lists of the newly and previously cleared institutions are as follows:

Newly Cleared Institutions:

Abia State University, Uturu College of Education, Nsugbe Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Delta State University, Abraka. Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State Prince Abubakar Audu University Kwara State University Kwara State College of Health Technology Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu Moshod Abiola Polytechnic Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo The Polytechnic, Ibadan The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki Rivers State University, Port Harcourt Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu College of Administration, Management and Technology, Potiskum, Yobe State College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru

Previously cleared institutions are: