ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

News Agency Of Nigeria

NELFund had also said that over ₦1 billion had been disbursed so far, as tuition fees to 20,000 students from institutions across the country.

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]
NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

Recommended articles

This is disclosed in the official X handle (formerly Twitter) of NELFUND.

The fund said the additional institutions followed a review by the committee responsible for the Student Verification System.

According to the organisation, students from the 22 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for loans on its portal, http://nelf.gov.ng.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that 86 state-owned institutions were cleared before the new list, bringing the number to a total of 108 institutions.

NELFund had also said that over ₦1 billion had been disbursed so far, as tuition fees to 20,000 students from institutions across the country.

The lists of the newly and previously cleared institutions are as follows:

Newly Cleared Institutions:

  1. Abia State University, Uturu
  2. College of Education, Nsugbe
  3. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
  4. Delta State University, Abraka.
  5. Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State
  6. Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti
  7. Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State
  8. Prince Abubakar Audu University
  9. Kwara State University
  10. Kwara State College of Health Technology
  11. Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna
  12. Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu
  13. Moshod Abiola Polytechnic
  14. Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo
  15. The Polytechnic, Ibadan
  16. The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki
  17. Rivers State University, Port Harcourt
  18. Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic
  19. Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu
  20. College of Administration, Management and Technology, Potiskum, Yobe State
  21. College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba
  22. College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru
ADVERTISEMENT

Previously cleared institutions are:

  1. Abia State Polytechnic
  2. Adamawa State University Mubi
  3. Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola
  4. College of Education Afaha Nsit
  5. Akwa Ibom State University
  6. Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic
  7. Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare
  8. Niger Delta University
  9. Benue State University, Makurdi
  10. Borno State University
  11. College of Education, Waka-Biu
  12. Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture
  13. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
  14. Cross River State University
  15. Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku
  16. Delta State University of Science and Technology
  17. Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba
  18. University of Delta Agbor
  19. Ebonyi State University, AbakalikI
  20. Edo State University Uzairue.
  21. Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti
  22. Bamidele Olumilua University of Edu., Sc., and Tech
  23. University of Medical and Applied Sciences Enugu State
  24. Gombe State University
  25. Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo
  26. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University
  27. Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education IhitteUboma
  28. Imo State Polytechnic Omuma
  29. Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State
  30. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
  31. Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya
  32. Kaduna State University
  33. Aliko Dangote University of science and Technology wudil
  34. Yusuf Maitama Sule University
  35. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
  36. Umar Musa Yaradua University Katsina
  37. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
  38. Confluence University of Science and Technology
  39. Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba
  40. Kwara Polytechnic
  41. Kwara State College of Education Oro
  42. Lagos state university of education
  43. Lagos State University of Science and Technology
  44. Lagos State University
  45. Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia
  46. Nasarawa State University Keffi
  47. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai
  48. Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru
  49. Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic
  50. Olabisi Onabanjo University
  51. Tai Solarin University of Education
  52. Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa
  53. D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori-Ewekoro.
  54. Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade
  55. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
  56. Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
  57. Government Technical College Ile-Ife
  58. GTC, ARA Osun State
  59. GTC, GBONGAN Osun State
  60. GTC, IJEBU-JESA
  61. GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State
  62. GTC, INISA Osun State
  63. GTC, IWO Osun State
  64. GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State
  65. GTC, OSU Osun State
  66. Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun
  67. Osun State College of Technology
  68. Osun state university
  69. University of Ilesa, Osun State
  70. Osun State Polytechnic, Iree
  71. Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora
  72. OYO STATE COLLEGE OF Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan.
  73. Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa Oyo State
  74. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Oyo State
  75. Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele
  76. First Technical University Ibadan
  77. Plateau State University Bokkos
  78. Port Harcourt Polytechnic
  79. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt
  80. Taraba state polytechnic
  81. Taraba State University, Jalingo
  82. Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences Jalingo
  83. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
  84. Yobe State University
  85. Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic Geidam, Yobe State.
  86. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara.
News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses [Businessday NG]

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria