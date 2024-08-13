ADVERTISEMENT
Our job is to provide student loan - NELFUND warns against fake visa sponsorship

News Agency Of Nigeria

NELFUND says a fraudulent website called labari.com.ng is using its name and logo without authorisation to deceive the public.

NELFUND says a fraudulent website called labari.com.ng is using its name and logo without authorisation to deceive the public.
NELFUND says a fraudulent website called labari.com.ng is using its name and logo without authorisation to deceive the public.

Nasir Ayitogo, the Head of Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ayitogo said the website, being promoted on Facebook, redirected users to a site called labari.com.ng.

He stated that NELFUND had no affiliation with such a website or any similar scheme.

NELFUND’s mission is solely to provide educational loans to eligible Nigerian students to further their academic pursuits within Nigeria.

“NELFUND does not offer visa sponsorships or related services, and any claims to the contrary are entirely false and misleading.”

He added that the fraudulent website was using NELFUND’s name and logo without authorisation to deceive the public, and the fund strongly advised everyone to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with the site or providing any personal information.

Ayitogo said NELFUND was taking immediate steps to address the situation, having reported the matter to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

“We urge the public to rely solely on information provided through NELFUND’s official channels, including the website, www.nelf.gov.ng, and verified social media accounts.

“Any communication from NELFUND will be through these channels, and the public are encouraged to verify any suspicious information directly with us.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

