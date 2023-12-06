ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NEF member demands resignation of army chiefs over bombing of Kaduna villagers

Bayo Wahab

Yusuf wonders why the military that ought to protect Nigerians against external threats has a hand in killing the people.

Prof Usman Yusuf on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on December 5, 2023. [ChannelsTV]
Prof Usman Yusuf on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on December 5, 2023. [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

While speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Yusuf described the incident as irresponsible.

He said that the military that ought to protect Nigerians against external threats was killing them.

Yusuf said when such an incident happens in other climes, top military chiefs would have tendered their resignation letters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They will all resign; everybody in the chain of command will be fired. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), everybody will go and the President will cut his trip and return home,” he said.

Yusuf added, “All of them should go — the CDS, the Chief of Army Staff, the GOC, the operatives, heads must roll.”

It would be recalled that in June, days after his inauguration, President Bola Tinubu appointed General Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, and Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Meanwhile, both army chiefs have visited the community to sympathise with the families of the deceased and injured ones in hospitals in Kaduna.

The two service chiefs expressed regrets and apologised to the people of the state, promising them that such an accident wouldn’t recur.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

Football meets innovation as TECNO's AFCON sponsorship announced in style

Football meets innovation as TECNO's AFCON sponsorship announced in style

NEF member demands resignation of army chiefs over bombing of Kaduna villagers

NEF member demands resignation of army chiefs over bombing of Kaduna villagers

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation