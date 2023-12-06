NEF member demands resignation of army chiefs over bombing of Kaduna villagers

While speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Yusuf described the incident as irresponsible.

He said that the military that ought to protect Nigerians against external threats was killing them.

Yusuf said when such an incident happens in other climes, top military chiefs would have tendered their resignation letters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They will all resign; everybody in the chain of command will be fired. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), everybody will go and the President will cut his trip and return home,” he said.

Yusuf added, “All of them should go — the CDS, the Chief of Army Staff, the GOC, the operatives, heads must roll.”

It would be recalled that in June, days after his inauguration, President Bola Tinubu appointed General Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, and Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Meanwhile, both army chiefs have visited the community to sympathise with the families of the deceased and injured ones in hospitals in Kaduna.