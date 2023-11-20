ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, within one week, three different fire incidents were recorded in the camp, affecting 1,403 households.

NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri
NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that within one week, three different fire incidents were recorded in the camp, affecting 1,403 households.

Presenting the materials, comprising food and non-food items, to the victims in the camp on Sunday, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Alkali, said the support came after ascertaining the number of households affected.

Alkali, who was represented by the Borno Coordinator of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Umaru, said the items provided included 3,000 bags of 25kg rice; 1,500 cartons of spaghetti; 300 gallons of vegetable oil; 2,000 children wears, 500 blankets and 500 mats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding on behalf of the Borno Government, the Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency, Barkindo Muhammad, lauded NEDC for the timely intervention. Muhammad said that normalcy had been restored in the camp with many households rebuilding their shelters with support from the state government, which continued to mobilise more resources for the victims.

Speaking on behalf of the affected persons, the men and women leaders of the camp, Malam Dunoma Ndumtai and Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, respectively, lauded the support from NEDC. They said it was timely and would go a long way in ameliorating the sufferings of affected households.

They also announced that house-to-house campaign has commenced by them to enlighten residents of the camp on proper handling of fire in harmattan season to avoid future occurrences.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

Group decries alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs

Group decries alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Petroleum tanker drivers threaten to exit NUPENG amid call for leadership resignation

Petroleum tanker drivers threaten to exit NUPENG amid call for leadership resignation

NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria

Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Tinubu’s administration on track to address humanitarian crises - UN envoy

Tinubu’s administration on track to address humanitarian crises - UN envoy

Philip Shaibu declares governorship ambition, challenges Obaseki’s leadership

Philip Shaibu declares governorship ambition, challenges Obaseki’s leadership

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances (Channels Television)

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

Nyesom Wike.

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

INEC is expected to announce the winner of the election in Bayelsa state anytime soon. [Channels TV]

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa