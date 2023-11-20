NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that within one week, three different fire incidents were recorded in the camp, affecting 1,403 households.

Presenting the materials, comprising food and non-food items, to the victims in the camp on Sunday, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Alkali, said the support came after ascertaining the number of households affected.

Alkali, who was represented by the Borno Coordinator of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Umaru, said the items provided included 3,000 bags of 25kg rice; 1,500 cartons of spaghetti; 300 gallons of vegetable oil; 2,000 children wears, 500 blankets and 500 mats.

Responding on behalf of the Borno Government, the Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency, Barkindo Muhammad, lauded NEDC for the timely intervention. Muhammad said that normalcy had been restored in the camp with many households rebuilding their shelters with support from the state government, which continued to mobilise more resources for the victims.

Speaking on behalf of the affected persons, the men and women leaders of the camp, Malam Dunoma Ndumtai and Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, respectively, lauded the support from NEDC. They said it was timely and would go a long way in ameliorating the sufferings of affected households.