NECO releases 2021 examination results

NECO Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Dantali Wushishi, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Minna.

He said that out of 1,233,631 candidates who registered; 1,226,631 actually sat for the examination.

Wushishi explained that 945,853 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, while 1,094,291candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

He said that number of candidates who made five credits and above including English and Mathematics was 878,925 representing 71.64 per cent, when compared with 2020 SSCE internal figures of 894,101,which was 73.89 per cent, with 2.2 per cent decrease.

He further explained that number of candidates who made five credits and above irrespective of English language and Mathematics was 1,226,796, representing 94.04 per cent, when compared with 2020 SSCE internal figures of 1,112,041 of 91.9 per cent.

Wushishi said that candidates involved in various forms of malpractices in 2021 was 20,003, representing 1.63 per cent, whereas 33,470 representing 2.63 per cent cases were recorded in 2020.

The registrar who reiterated the council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractices said appropriate standards and excellence were maintained right from the planning stage to the release of the results.

He said the reduction in the level of malpractices was as a result of deepened monitoring of the examination by members of the governing board, management and senior staff of the council.