Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families

Ndume said he does not like Senators attaching police officers to themselves and their family members.

The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district said this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

“I support that they should take away all their police,” Ndume said.

The lawmaker continues, “One Senator will be going around with 10 policemen, seven, members of House of Reps, everybody. That is for those who are mobile. Some even give security to their wives, others give security to their children. I am against that.”

Justifying his sentiment, Ndume said politicians and VIPs’ orderlies should be withdrawn because Nigeria does not have enough policemen to police the country.

On insecurity, the senator advised President Bola Tinubu to give security agencies a blank cheque.

He urged him to give the agencies all they need in terms of weapons and funding to tackle the menace of banditry, kidnapping and insurgency.

The lawmaker also appealed to the president to support the police force and the military to increase its manpower to two million officers and 500,000 personnel respectively.

However, despite Ndume’s support for the police institution, he does not subscribe to the creation of state police.