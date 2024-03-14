ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families

Bayo Wahab

Ndume said he does not like Senators attaching police officers to themselves and their family members.

Senator Ndume Ali wants IGP to withdraw officers attached to politicians, and their families. [Punch]
Senator Ndume Ali wants IGP to withdraw officers attached to politicians, and their families. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Ndume said he does not like Senators attaching police officers to themselves and their family members.

The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district said this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

I support that they should take away all their police,” Ndume said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker continues, “One Senator will be going around with 10 policemen, seven, members of House of Reps, everybody. That is for those who are mobile. Some even give security to their wives, others give security to their children. I am against that.”

Justifying his sentiment, Ndume said politicians and VIPs’ orderlies should be withdrawn because Nigeria does not have enough policemen to police the country.

On insecurity, the senator advised President Bola Tinubu to give security agencies a blank cheque.

He urged him to give the agencies all they need in terms of weapons and funding to tackle the menace of banditry, kidnapping and insurgency.

The lawmaker also appealed to the president to support the police force and the military to increase its manpower to two million officers and 500,000 personnel respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite Ndume’s support for the police institution, he does not subscribe to the creation of state police.

He said if the issue comes up in the constitutional amendment process, he won’t support the idea. The senior lawmaker maintains that state governors would abuse it if the idea flies.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families

Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families

FG plans to replace imported drugs with local herbs for health treatments

FG plans to replace imported drugs with local herbs for health treatments

Governor Abiodun pays primary, secondary school students in Ogun ₦10k

Governor Abiodun pays primary, secondary school students in Ogun ₦10k

UK vows to partner Enugu Govt on food production, agricultural development

UK vows to partner Enugu Govt on food production, agricultural development

Reps condemn rampant destruction of oil & gas pipelines in Nigeria

Reps condemn rampant destruction of oil & gas pipelines in Nigeria

PDP probes alleged ₦3.7trn budget padding to uncover facts swept under carpet

PDP probes alleged ₦3.7trn budget padding to uncover facts swept under carpet

Kwara Govt aids 2,019 farmers with agricultural assets for hardship relief

Kwara Govt aids 2,019 farmers with agricultural assets for hardship relief

Nobody asked for my evidence  —  Ningi accuses Senate of silencing him

Nobody asked for my evidence  —  Ningi accuses Senate of silencing him

Alex Otti promises to distribute palliative received from FG equitably

Alex Otti promises to distribute palliative received from FG equitably

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Paul-Omotosho (GuardianNG)

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project is 95% completed and will be ready for inauguration in May [NAN]

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m