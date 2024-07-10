Mass protest looms if food prices keep rising - Lawan

Lawan made this statement during a debate on a motion introduced by Sunday Karimi, a senator from Kogi West. Karimi’s motion addressed the issue of ‘food insecurity.’

Lawan emphasised that Nigerians should not be underestimated amid the increasing economic challenges.

According to TheCable, he said, “If we don’t take urgent actions on increased food prices and electricity tariffs, we will not like the actions we will see on the streets. We cannot take the people for granted for too long.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cost of food increases by 300%

Meanwhile, the Kogi West senator stated that the cost of basic food items has increased by more than 300 percent due to the removal of the petrol subsidy.

“Insecurity in food-producing regions, bad roads, increase in the cost of transportation attributable to the removal of fuel subsidy and depreciation of the value of the naira, are possible factors that have contributed to the increase in prices of food items, household commodities.

“The greater percentage of the increase in prices of food items and consumables is not only due to these factors but to the zest of the merchants, traders, and retailers to make supernormal profits,” Senator Karimi said.