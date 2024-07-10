ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Mass protest looms if food prices keep rising - Lawan

Segun Adeyemi

Another lawmaker stated that the cost of basic food items has increased by more than 300 percent due to the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Senator Ahmad Lawan. [Facebook]
Senator Ahmad Lawan. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Lawan made this statement during a debate on a motion introduced by Sunday Karimi, a senator from Kogi West. Karimi’s motion addressed the issue of ‘food insecurity.’

Lawan emphasised that Nigerians should not be underestimated amid the increasing economic challenges.

According to TheCable, he said, “If we don’t take urgent actions on increased food prices and electricity tariffs, we will not like the actions we will see on the streets. We cannot take the people for granted for too long.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Kogi West senator stated that the cost of basic food items has increased by more than 300 percent due to the removal of the petrol subsidy.

“Insecurity in food-producing regions, bad roads, increase in the cost of transportation attributable to the removal of fuel subsidy and depreciation of the value of the naira, are possible factors that have contributed to the increase in prices of food items, household commodities.

“The greater percentage of the increase in prices of food items and consumables is not only due to these factors but to the zest of the merchants, traders, and retailers to make supernormal profits,” Senator Karimi said.

The Senate urged the appropriate government ministries and agencies to address the issue. Senate President Godswill Akpabio conducted a voice vote, which approved the motion.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mass protest looms if food prices keep rising - Lawan

Mass protest looms if food prices keep rising - Lawan

Plateau State local government elections set for October 9

Plateau State local government elections set for October 9

EFCC detective says Nyako created fraudulent project to steal ₦29bn from State funds

EFCC detective says Nyako created fraudulent project to steal ₦29bn from State funds

Tragedy as prominent fed. lawmaker dies at 51

Tragedy as prominent fed. lawmaker dies at 51

Delta residents refuse to collect 4,651 permanent driver’s licences - FRSC

Delta residents refuse to collect 4,651 permanent driver’s licences - FRSC

VIDEO: Drama as lawmakers, women affairs minister exchange words in alleged corruption probe

VIDEO: Drama as lawmakers, women affairs minister exchange words in alleged corruption probe

LASG moves to translate Lagos laws into Yoruba with AI

LASG moves to translate Lagos laws into Yoruba with AI

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Governor Sanwo-Olu repairs 393 Lagos roads in first half of 2024

Governor Sanwo-Olu repairs 393 Lagos roads in first half of 2024

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi [Getty Images]

Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), with the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi (right) [Premium Times]

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)

Alake wants FG to declare Wole Soyinka’s birthday as National Day

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo [Getty]

Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu's release with South East governors