RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Apapa Area Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it seized 19,703.25 kgs of hard drugs, worth over N6 billion between January and June 20.

NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)
NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)

Its Commander, Mr Ameh Inalegwu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) in Lagos on Saturday.

Recommended articles

He said that the command was ready to curb the menace of illegal drug dealers in the nation’s maritime space.

”This is already validated by the numerous seizures recorded in few months,” Inalegwu said.

”The drugs seized within seven days included 1,518kgs of Toradol and Tramadol weighing 3,553 kilograms.

”This is in addition to the seizures of cough syrup with Codeine in January, 40.25 Kgs of the same cough syrup with Codeine in February , 12 kgs of another cough syrup with Codeine in March.

”The command also recovered 350 grams of Cocaine and 150 grams of Heroin in March.

“In summary, the command recorded a total seizure of 19,703.25kgs of assorted illicit drugs between January and June 20,” he said.

”Operation of the command in maritime corridor saddled it with the responsibility of waging war against drug cartels.

”NDLEA is mindful of the status of the sea port as a gate way and the limitless opportunities it offered to ship hard drugs in large volumes.

”The volumes that far outstrip what can be smuggled in through land or air transportation.

“However , NDLEA would make the port impregnable for the cartels,” he emphasised.

Inalegwu commended the NDLEA chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, for rekindling the war against drug cartels.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC alerts on toxicity, ban of European cosmetics product Placentyne hair lotion

NAFDAC alerts on toxicity, ban of European cosmetics product Placentyne hair lotion

NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander

NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander

Kebbi govt allocates land for 5,600mw solar power project

Kebbi govt allocates land for 5,600mw solar power project

Makinde approves recruitment of additional 500 Amotekun Corps

Makinde approves recruitment of additional 500 Amotekun Corps

Bandits kill Catholic priest on farm in Kaduna

Bandits kill Catholic priest on farm in Kaduna

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

Nigerian lady offers her kidney to save Ekweremadu's daughter

Nigerian lady offers her kidney to save Ekweremadu's daughter

US police found missing ex-Nigerian diplomat dead

US police found missing ex-Nigerian diplomat dead

Obasanjo tutors students on need to imbibe religious tolerance

Obasanjo tutors students on need to imbibe religious tolerance

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil