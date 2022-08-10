NDLEA seizes Cannabis Sativa worth N30m in Nasarawa state

According to the Commander, officers and men of the Akwanga Area Command on patrol on Tuesday, Aug. 9, intercepted a J5 Boxer vehicle with registration number KTG 71 XC at about 10.24 a.m., travelling from Ogere in Ogun State to Bauchi, Bauchi State.

He said that upon sighting operatives from afar, the driver and another occupant of the vehicle disembarked and ran away.

Odaudu said that the operatives, being suspicious of the vehicle loaded with goods left unattended, lay ambush and arrested the driver when he came and attempted to drive off the vehicle.

He said that upon search, the operatives discovered 1,556 compressed bread-like parcel of Cannabis Sativa, which weighed 1,659 kilograms, concealed behind pineapple fruits loaded in the vehicle.

The commander said the seizure was unparalleled in the history of the agency in the state and recalled that it was coming on the heels of two similar massive drug seizures recorded in the month of July.

He explained that on July 6, the Command seized 367.6 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa and arrested two suspects around the Emir’s palace in Lafia, and on July 9, another 1,029.5 kilograms were seized on Doma Road, concealed in a truck conveying natural gas from Edo State.

Odaudu said all the suspects would be prosecuted at the end of investigation.

He restated the commitment of the NDLEA to tackle the menace of illicit drugs from the state and the country.