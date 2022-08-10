RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes Cannabis Sativa worth N30m in Nasarawa state

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nasarawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has seized 1,659 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa worth N30 million in the state.

NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)
NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)

State Commander of NDLEA, Peter Odaudu, made the disclosure to newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia.

Read Also

According to the Commander, officers and men of the Akwanga Area Command on patrol on Tuesday, Aug. 9, intercepted a J5 Boxer vehicle with registration number KTG 71 XC at about 10.24 a.m., travelling from Ogere in Ogun State to Bauchi, Bauchi State.

He said that upon sighting operatives from afar, the driver and another occupant of the vehicle disembarked and ran away.

Odaudu said that the operatives, being suspicious of the vehicle loaded with goods left unattended, lay ambush and arrested the driver when he came and attempted to drive off the vehicle.

He said that upon search, the operatives discovered 1,556 compressed bread-like parcel of Cannabis Sativa, which weighed 1,659 kilograms, concealed behind pineapple fruits loaded in the vehicle.

The commander said the seizure was unparalleled in the history of the agency in the state and recalled that it was coming on the heels of two similar massive drug seizures recorded in the month of July.

He explained that on July 6, the Command seized 367.6 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa and arrested two suspects around the Emir’s palace in Lafia, and on July 9, another 1,029.5 kilograms were seized on Doma Road, concealed in a truck conveying natural gas from Edo State.

Odaudu said all the suspects would be prosecuted at the end of investigation.

He restated the commitment of the NDLEA to tackle the menace of illicit drugs from the state and the country.

Meanwhile, the driver of the J5 vehicle confessed to the crime and said he was conveying the consignment for his boss who resides in Bauchi.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aregbesola vows to go after passport racketeers

Aregbesola vows to go after passport racketeers

World Lion Day: WildAid says Nigeria’s lions on verge of extinction

World Lion Day: WildAid says Nigeria’s lions on verge of extinction

Lalong as Campaign DG, perfect soft landing for APC — Northern Christian Group says

Lalong as Campaign DG, perfect soft landing for APC — Northern Christian Group says

Buhari celebrates Akintola Williams at 103

Buhari celebrates Akintola Williams at 103

FG to boost power supply to Ekiti with additional 204MW - Minister

FG to boost power supply to Ekiti with additional 204MW - Minister

NDLEA seizes Cannabis Sativa worth N30m in Nasarawa state

NDLEA seizes Cannabis Sativa worth N30m in Nasarawa state

Bayelsa Gov bars council chairmen from residing outside their LGAs

Bayelsa Gov bars council chairmen from residing outside their LGAs

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Pope 'endorses' my appointment as DG – Lalong

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Pope 'endorses' my appointment as DG – Lalong

DHQ clarifies identities of arrested Owo Church attack suspects

DHQ clarifies identities of arrested Owo Church attack suspects

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Rufai Oseni

AriseTv’s Rufai Oseni apologizes over use of BRT lane

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi