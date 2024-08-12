ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes 532 parcels of Loud in bus shipped from Canada to Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The drugs weighing 265.25kg was found inside a black Toyota Sienna bus.

NDLEA intercepts shipments of Loud from Canada in Lagos [Daily Post Nigeria]
NDLEA intercepts shipments of Loud from Canada in Lagos [Daily Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. Babafemi said that the drugs, which weighed 265.25kg were found inside a black Toyota Sienna bus, on Wednesday, August 7.

He said that the bus was one of the three vehicles in a container marked MSMU 6029570 coming from Montreal, Canada.

“The seizure was made during a 100% joint examination with men of Customs Service and other stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The following day, Thursday, the operatives recorded yet another seizure of 75 parcels of the same substance weighing 37.5kg in a container marked FSCU-9274613, that came from Canada,” he said.

In another development, In Adamawa, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, with the support of men of Operation Farauta Sector 3, Mayo Belwa, detained 49-year-old Joseph Peter over alleged drug trafficking.

Babafemi said that the suspect was found with 425 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 291.200kg in his Toyota Camry car marked Lagos KSF 381 HM. The NDLEA spokesman said the suspect claimed he was bringing the consignment from Edo to be delivered in Yola, Adamawa.

Also, two suspects: Adekunle Adebayo, 50, and Yahaya Mamuda, 35, were apprehended and detained at Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano on Tuesday with 29.5kg of cannabis.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives in Lagos also recovered 1,169 kilogrammes of the same psychoactive substance concealed in a bus along Orchid Road, Ajah on Sunday, August 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, no less than 1,230.00kg of cannabis was destroyed on three hectares of farmland at Ikeje forest, Edimogo village, Igalamela/ Odolu Local Government Area, Kogi on Friday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos Airport

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos Airport

Edo 2024: Audit report released as Ighodalo tops opinion poll

Edo 2024: Audit report released as Ighodalo tops opinion poll

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole's claims debunked as court clears Ighodalo's candidacy

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole's claims debunked as court clears Ighodalo's candidacy

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results - here's how to check

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results - here's how to check

'I'm not satisfied with my work,' - Vice President resigns after 11 days in office

'I'm not satisfied with my work,' - Vice President resigns after 11 days in office

Couple in passport mutilation saga at Lagos Airport trade tackles over incident

Couple in passport mutilation saga at Lagos Airport trade tackles over incident

Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

Senate denies claims of setting its salaries, receiving special funds from Tinubu

Senate denies claims of setting its salaries, receiving special funds from Tinubu

UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sen. Sunday Katung (PDP-Kaduna South) [Punch Newspapers]

Indigents benefit from ₦100 million empowerment fund by Kaduna senator

Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter]

Russia reacts as DSS arrests Kano tailors who sew Russian flag for protesters

Rivers protesters [Punch Newspapers]

Protesters block East-West road in Rivers, demand action on poverty & hunger

Chief Tom Uloko and Tijani Ugbodaga [ Pulse.ng]

Obaseki replaces Oshiomhole's commissioner with Ugbodaga as Edo LG Chairman