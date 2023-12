NDLEA seizes 478kg of illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 90 suspects

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Shuaibu Yusuf-Omale and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday. Yusuf-Omale listed the seized substances to include: cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

He said that for the period under review, the command has also arrested 90 suspects, saying that the figure represents both drug traffickers, dealers and users.

Yusuf-Omale said, “In its efforts to combat the drug scourge in Kaduna State through the drug demand reduction activities, the command carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state.

