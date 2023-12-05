ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes 478kg of illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 90 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The seized substances were cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

NDLEA seizes 478kgs illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 90 suspects [Ships & Ports]
NDLEA seizes 478kgs illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 90 suspects [Ships & Ports]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Shuaibu Yusuf-Omale and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday. Yusuf-Omale listed the seized substances to include: cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

He said that for the period under review, the command has also arrested 90 suspects, saying that the figure represents both drug traffickers, dealers and users.

Yusuf-Omale said, “In its efforts to combat the drug scourge in Kaduna State through the drug demand reduction activities, the command carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Transmit power to Aiyedatiwa, to prevent rot in the state - Ondo PDP tells Akeredolu

Transmit power to Aiyedatiwa, to prevent rot in the state - Ondo PDP tells Akeredolu

Governor Makinde presents ₦434.2bn for 2024 budget proposal for Oyo State

Governor Makinde presents ₦434.2bn for 2024 budget proposal for Oyo State

Supreme Court dismisses PDP application seeking Gov Uzodimma’s removal

Supreme Court dismisses PDP application seeking Gov Uzodimma’s removal

Mauritania’s former president, Aziz jailed 5 years for money laundering, illicit enrichment

Mauritania’s former president, Aziz jailed 5 years for money laundering, illicit enrichment

Yobe Government sensitises people with special needs to fighting Gender Based Violence

Yobe Government sensitises people with special needs to fighting Gender Based Violence

NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election

NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election

Emir sympathises with drone attack victims, calls for calm in the community

Emir sympathises with drone attack victims, calls for calm in the community

Tinubu reacts to bombing of over 80 Kaduna villagers by Nigerian Army

Tinubu reacts to bombing of over 80 Kaduna villagers by Nigerian Army

Israel plans to flood Gaza strip tunnels with seawater

Israel plans to flood Gaza strip tunnels with seawater

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas) [Channels Television]

Construction of Nigeria-Morocco gas project begins in 2024 - Minister Ekpo

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses [ThisDay]

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

EFCC calls 3 witnesses in trial of Ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [Dailypost]

EFCC calls 3 witnesses in trial of Ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele