ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA, NSCDC partners to combat crime & drug abuse in Osun State

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA and NSCDC vows not to relent in their synergy and strategies toward ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the state.

NDLEA and NSCDC operatives
NDLEA and NSCDC operatives

Recommended articles

The NDLEA state commander, Chidi Nnadi, made this known on Wednesday when the Osun NSCDC state commander, Dr Adaralewa Akintayo, paid him a courtesy visit in Osogbo.

Nnadi said that both commands would not relent in their synergy and strategies toward ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the state. He commended the NSCDC boss for the visit, adding that such would further foster unity in achieving the set goals and mandate of the security outfits.

“I want to commend our sister agency for the unique familiarisation visit, and will further help to improve the synergy between us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Safety of lives and property is a collective responsibility of all authorities concerned and we appreciate the visit,” Nnadi said.

According to him, the familiarisation will help to improve the security situation in the state through joint partnership. In his response, the Osun NSCDC commander, Akintayo, commended the NDLEA for its doggedness in the fight against illicit drugs and abuses in the state.

Akintayo said his visit was to synergies on any emergency security responses to the safety of lives and property of the citizens. He, however, said the command would continue to work with NDLEA towards ensuring that Osun was free from criminal activities and illicit drug abuses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some illicit drugs were displayed by the NDLEA during the visit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Women in long-term relationships want proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's Day

Women in long-term relationships want proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's Day

LP suspends national treasurer after she raised questions over ₦3.5bn campaign funds

LP suspends national treasurer after she raised questions over ₦3.5bn campaign funds

UNIZIK, Igbo group partner to promote science curriculum in mother tongue

UNIZIK, Igbo group partner to promote science curriculum in mother tongue

Soldier vexed over FG’s non-recognition for military as Super Eagles get gifts

Soldier vexed over FG’s non-recognition for military as Super Eagles get gifts

NDLEA, NSCDC partners to combat crime & drug abuse in Osun State

NDLEA, NSCDC partners to combat crime & drug abuse in Osun State

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Tinubu launches groundbreaking for 3,112 housing units in Abuja, to tackle housing deficit [NAN]

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja