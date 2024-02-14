NDLEA, NSCDC partners to combat crime & drug abuse in Osun State

The NDLEA state commander, Chidi Nnadi, made this known on Wednesday when the Osun NSCDC state commander, Dr Adaralewa Akintayo, paid him a courtesy visit in Osogbo.

Nnadi said that both commands would not relent in their synergy and strategies toward ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the state. He commended the NSCDC boss for the visit, adding that such would further foster unity in achieving the set goals and mandate of the security outfits.

“I want to commend our sister agency for the unique familiarisation visit, and will further help to improve the synergy between us.

“Safety of lives and property is a collective responsibility of all authorities concerned and we appreciate the visit,” Nnadi said.

According to him, the familiarisation will help to improve the security situation in the state through joint partnership. In his response, the Osun NSCDC commander, Akintayo, commended the NDLEA for its doggedness in the fight against illicit drugs and abuses in the state.

Akintayo said his visit was to synergies on any emergency security responses to the safety of lives and property of the citizens. He, however, said the command would continue to work with NDLEA towards ensuring that Osun was free from criminal activities and illicit drug abuses.