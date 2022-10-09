RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts over 2.4m tramadol pills worth N1bn

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled attempt by a drug cartel to smuggle over two million, four hundred and sixty-five thousand tablets of pharmaceutical opioid into the country.

NDLEA intercepts over 2.4m tramadol pills worth N1bn.
NDLEA intercepts over 2.4m tramadol pills worth N1bn.

Read Also

He said that the drugs were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Oct. 7.

He said the seizure came barely a week after about 13.5 million pills of the same opioid worth over N8.8 billion were recovered by NDLEA operatives.

According to him, the consignment of 52 cartons came into Nigeria from Karachi, Pakistan.

“This is with six different airway bills via Ethiopian Airline flight, comprising seven cartons of 250mg of a brand called tamral and 45 cartons of 225mg, branded as tramaking.

“Soon after its arrival at the Lagos airport, the NDLEA called for a joint examination of the consignment with other stakeholders and its information was confirmed by all.

“Then, the 52 cartons of the seized substance which are above the recommended threshold for medical use and banned in the country, were moved to the agency’s facility,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn