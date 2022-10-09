NDLEA intercepts over 2.4m tramadol pills worth N1bn.

He said that the drugs were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Oct. 7.

He said the seizure came barely a week after about 13.5 million pills of the same opioid worth over N8.8 billion were recovered by NDLEA operatives.

According to him, the consignment of 52 cartons came into Nigeria from Karachi, Pakistan.

“This is with six different airway bills via Ethiopian Airline flight, comprising seven cartons of 250mg of a brand called tamral and 45 cartons of 225mg, branded as tramaking.

“Soon after its arrival at the Lagos airport, the NDLEA called for a joint examination of the consignment with other stakeholders and its information was confirmed by all.