NDLEA intercepts N200m worth of tramadol in Lagos

Babafemi said the consignment was packaged as “tramaking” containing 500,000 tablets with a total weight of 407kg.

He said the illicit drugs were seized during a joint examination with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) at the NCS warehouse.

He added that the consignment had arrived Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) import shed since June 6 from India via Ethiopian Airline.

He also added that it was eventually transferred to the NDLEA by Customs on June 15.

“The previous day, June 14, a similar joint examination with Customs at the Customs enforcement terminal, Tincan seaport, Lagos led to the seizure of 33 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado) weighing 16.5kgs.

“The drug exhibit was recovered from a 40-foot container, TRHU 7874497 containing four vehicles.

“The cannabis coming from Montreal, Canada was discovered in three out of the four vehicles in the container,” he said.

Meanwhile, Babafemi said operatives of the NDLEA also foiled an attempt by drug traffickers to export parcels of methamphetamine, popularly called Mkpuru Mmiri.

He said the drugs, which were locally concealed in cornflakes packs and body cream containers, were to be exported to Malaysia and Australia respectively.

He said the drugs were seized at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, and a courier company in Lagos respectively.

“As a result, two freight agents; Nneji Anoma and Etoh Barnabas, involved in the bid to export nine parcels of methamphetamine were arrested on June 15.

“The drug, which weighed 1.45kg, was hidden in packs of cornflakes to Malaysia through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed of the MMIA.

“Operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, (DOGI) at the agency attached to a courier company also intercepted a kilogram of methamphetamine concealed in body cream containers heading to Australia,” he said.