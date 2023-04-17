NDLEA intercepts drug consignments in winter jackets, body lotion in Lagos

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were seized at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the psychoactive substances were recovered at the new terminal of the airport.

This, he said, followed the arrest of a passenger, Joshua Sunday, who was traveling on a Qatar Airline flight via Doha to Oman, Middle East.

“A thorough search of the suspect’s two black bags led to the discovery of 4.80 kg of cannabis.

“The cannabis are concealed in three winter jackets and various quantities of Tramadol, Rohypnol, Ecstasy (Designer drug) hidden in bottles of body lotion.