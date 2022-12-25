NDLEA intercepts Colorado, cannabis juice consignments in Lagos

Babafemi said that the drugs, which were concealed in packs of cannabis juice flown in from South Africa were meant for distribution ahead of the Christmas festive season.

He said that the consignment of 185 parcels of cannabis Indica, popularly called Colorado weighing 61.3kgs have been seized during a joint examination of a container at the Tincan seaport, Lagos.

He also said that the container marked MSCU5206726 from Montreal, Canada was declared as containing three units of used vehicles.

“But upon a 100% examination, it was found to contain two vehicles; a 2009 Toyota Corolla car and a 2009 Ford Econoline bus as well as used car engines, bicycles, shoes and other items including the drugs.

“Two dock workers: Abdulquadri Abdulazeez and Ogbuji Kenneth, are already in NDLEA custody in connection with the seizure following their initial arrest by the Port Security and the Police,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Babafemi said that the search for consolidated cargo from South Africa led to the discovery of smuggled bottled Cannabis juice with a gross weight of 16.50kgs on Dec. 21.

This he said was at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import shed of the Lagos airport.

“Investigations by anti-narcotics officers subsequently led to the arrest of four freight agents: Soremekun Olalekan Wasiu; Olufisayo Dayo; Moruf Olusegun Bashir and Imole Moses Ajayi.

“The suspects' statements eventually led to the arrest of the consignee, a wine shop business owner, Emebede Chuka, the following day, Dec. 22,“ he said.

Also, an attempt to export quantities of cannabis and ecstasy pills also known as MDMA concealed in beverage drinks, Bournvita containers to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) was also stopped.

This, he said was through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), export shed on Dec. 23 and a vulcaniser given the assignment for a fee of N4,000, Iyanda Ogunleye Yaya, has been arrested.

The NDLEA spokesman said that two suspects: Nura Zakariya’u and Alkasim Abubakar were arrested along Zaria-Kano road, Kwanar Dangora, in Kano state, with 161 blocks of cannabis.

Babafemi said that the drugs were weighing 152kgs and various quantities of Exol and Codeine-based syrup.

He said that a total of 100,000 pills of tramadol were recovered from a suspect, Amaechi Johnson in Imo state on his way to Onitsha, Anambra state.