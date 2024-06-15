NDLEA intercepts 230,600 Tramadol tablets, arrests 106 suspects in Kano

Its Commander, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

Idris-Ahmad said, “The command between June 10 and June 13, in its operation ahead of the Eid-el Kabir celebration, intercepted 230,600 Tramadol tablets along Zaria-Kano road.

“The operations, mandated by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba-Marwa, in curbing the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria, resulted in the arrest”

He disclosed that the agency also arrested 106 male suspects, among which 11 were identified as major drug dealers.

“The suspects were arrested at various drug joints in Sani Abacha Stadium, Karkasara, Sani Abacha Youth Center, Dorayi, Dan-Agundi graveyard, Brigade Mini Stadium and the infamous Filin Idi drug den”

The exhibits recovered include: Cannabis sativa, rubber solution, suck and die, exol tablets, codeine syrup and some other illicit substances.

“These illicit substances were intended for distribution and use during the Eid-el Kabir celebrations.

“NDLEA Kano Command is committed to eradicating the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking,” Idris-Ahmad said

The commander also wished the good people of Kano State a drug-free Sallah celebration and urged the public to report any drug-related activity to the nearest NDLEA office.