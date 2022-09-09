NDLEA intercepts 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges in Kogi

Abdullahi-Fakai said that the riffles and ammunition were intercepted at a checkpoint by personnel during patrol on Okene – Lokoja – Abuja road on Friday.

“The two suspects, Sagir Isiyaka (40) and Bello Shehu Usman (42) were traveling in a J5 Boxer Bus from Onitsha to Abuja before our patrol team accosted them.

“On searching their luggage, our eagle-eyed officers discovered the riffles and ammunition concealed in some sacks.

“When asked about how they came about such dangerous arms and ammunition, they couldn’t give any cogent or concrete reason as proof of ownership,” he explained.

The NDLEA Commander said it was at that point that the duo were arrested with the consignments for further investigations.