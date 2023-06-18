ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA destroys 30.9 hectares of cannabis farms in 3 states

News Agency Of Nigeria

Similarly, operatives on June 17 raided the house of a dealer, Godwin Ejiro, 45, at Uyiwnendi community, Ikpoba Okha LGA.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that 18 hectares of cannabis farm was destroyed on June 12 in Umuchime village, Ogume, Ndokwa West LGA in Delta by NDLEA operatives supported by soldiers.

He said that four suspects arrested on the farm included two men and two women: Kingsley Atuola, 40; Okikiolu Adekunle, 44; Osai Doris, 40, and Ublenu Joy, 28.

According to him, in Edo, operatives on June 14 stormed Awakpa forest in Owan West LGA where they arrested Malachy Amaechi; Nanmua Peter; Ojo Momoh; Afam Luke and John Danladi.

“They were apprehended inside a hut located on 2.5 hectares of cannabis farm, which was destroyed and 102 kilograms of the substance already harvested recovered.

“Another farm measuring 1.294 hectares was also destroyed with the three farms razed totalling 3.978 hectares,“ he said.

He said that quantities of illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, meth, swinol and cannabis were recovered from the house.

“In Ondo state, John Emmanuel, 30, was arrested at Ofosu, with 81kg cannabis on Thursday June 15.

“Operatives on same day nabbed Gideon Akoh at Ala forest where a total of nine hectares of farm were destroyed and 12kg harvested substance recovered.

“93.7kg of the psychoactive substance was evacuated from a shop in Enugu metropolis on Saturday June 17.

“A wanted notorious dealer, Kwada Vendi, 37, was arrested with 30.6kg cannabis at Mamari, Maiduguri, Borno on Tuesday 13th June,” Babafemi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

