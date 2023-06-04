The sports category has moved to a new website.
NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Canadian Loud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The raid, he added followed intelligence report that a wanted drug kingpin stored tons of the illicit substances in the forest ready for distribution to parts of the country.

Illicit drugs seized from suspects. [Facebook:NDLEA]
Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, stated in Abuja on Sunday that the operatives located the large skunk warehouse used to store 231 jumbo bags of the psychotropic substance.

The skunk, which the operatives set ablaze, weighed 3,003 kilograms (more than 3 tons), Babafemi stated.

He explained that the operation involved hundreds of well-armed NDLEA operatives.

Meanwhile NDLEA has also recovered 76.9kg of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of Indian hemp from four used vehicles imported from Canada in a container marked MSDU6686346.

Babafemi stated that the drugs were recovered at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers between June 1 and June 2 during a joint inspection of the shipment with men of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The request for 100 per cent examination of the shipment followed earlier intelligence report received by the NDLEA on the container,’’ Babafemi explained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

