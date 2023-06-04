NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Canadian Loud

Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, stated in Abuja on Sunday that the operatives located the large skunk warehouse used to store 231 jumbo bags of the psychotropic substance.

The skunk, which the operatives set ablaze, weighed 3,003 kilograms (more than 3 tons), Babafemi stated.

He explained that the operation involved hundreds of well-armed NDLEA operatives.

The raid, he added followed intelligence report that a wanted drug kingpin stored tons of the illicit substances in the forest ready for distribution to parts of the country.

Meanwhile NDLEA has also recovered 76.9kg of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of Indian hemp from four used vehicles imported from Canada in a container marked MSDU6686346.

Babafemi stated that the drugs were recovered at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers between June 1 and June 2 during a joint inspection of the shipment with men of the Nigeria Customs Service.