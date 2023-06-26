ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA destroyed 4 Cannabis farmlands in Bauchi – Commander

News Agency Of Nigeria

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bauchi State Command, says that four farmlands located in various local government areas of the state were discovered and destroyed from August 2022 till date.

NDLEA destroyed 4 Cannabis farmlands in Bauchi – Commander (Credit: GuardianNG)
NDLEA destroyed 4 Cannabis farmlands in Bauchi – Commander (Credit: GuardianNG)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is: ‘People First; Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention’.

It is worthy to note that the command discovered and harvested a cannabis farm at Digari village in Alkaleri LGA, in conjunction with the 33 Artillery Nigeria Army, Bauchi.

Other farms harvested were in Dafa Tuwo village in Darazo LGA, Tsangayan Njeri, in Ningi LGA and Giade town in Giade LGA,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commander said that the command also made a seizure of 1,289.2 kg of different classes of drugs within the period under review. He further stated that the command also arrested 372 drug offenders across the state.

Aminu said that out of the number, 103 were prosecuted, with 31 pending in court, while 73 were counseled and rehabilitated. He appealed to stakeholders to continue to raise awareness on drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state.

Aminu appreciated the NDLEA chairman for repositioning the agency. While appreciating Gov. Bala Mohammed for the support, he solicited for more logistics to enhance the operations of the men and officers of the command.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA destroyed 4 Cannabis farmlands in Bauchi – Commander

NDLEA destroyed 4 Cannabis farmlands in Bauchi – Commander

BREAKING: Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, more

BREAKING: Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, more

Aviation unions task Tinubu to address agencies operating without valid CoS

Aviation unions task Tinubu to address agencies operating without valid CoS

Shettima decorates new Ag Customs C-G, Adeniyi

Shettima decorates new Ag Customs C-G, Adeniyi

Peter Obi tells Tinubu's government to fight drug abuse among youths

Peter Obi tells Tinubu's government to fight drug abuse among youths

FG resumes Conditional cash transfer payment to 12,337 beneficiaries in Ondo

FG resumes Conditional cash transfer payment to 12,337 beneficiaries in Ondo

FG suspends Lagos-Ibadan Expressway construction works due to Eid-el-Kabir festivities

FG suspends Lagos-Ibadan Expressway construction works due to Eid-el-Kabir festivities

Kogi govt. inaugurates project steering committee on AGILE implementation

Kogi govt. inaugurates project steering committee on AGILE implementation

YYC begs FG to give traditional rulers constitutional roles to enhance stability

YYC begs FG to give traditional rulers constitutional roles to enhance stability

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security