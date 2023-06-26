NDLEA destroyed 4 Cannabis farmlands in Bauchi – Commander
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bauchi State Command, says that four farmlands located in various local government areas of the state were discovered and destroyed from August 2022 till date.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is: ‘People First; Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention’.
“It is worthy to note that the command discovered and harvested a cannabis farm at Digari village in Alkaleri LGA, in conjunction with the 33 Artillery Nigeria Army, Bauchi.
Other farms harvested were in Dafa Tuwo village in Darazo LGA, Tsangayan Njeri, in Ningi LGA and Giade town in Giade LGA,” he said.
The commander said that the command also made a seizure of 1,289.2 kg of different classes of drugs within the period under review. He further stated that the command also arrested 372 drug offenders across the state.
Aminu said that out of the number, 103 were prosecuted, with 31 pending in court, while 73 were counseled and rehabilitated. He appealed to stakeholders to continue to raise awareness on drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state.
Aminu appreciated the NDLEA chairman for repositioning the agency. While appreciating Gov. Bala Mohammed for the support, he solicited for more logistics to enhance the operations of the men and officers of the command.
