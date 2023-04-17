The sports category has moved to a new website.
NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA spokesperson said the student was arrested on Saturday opposite 2nd Gate of the institution dealing in illicit drugs.

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]
The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

According to NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, over 14 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs were recovered from the two on Saturday in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that drugs recovered from them included cannabis, methamphetamine, tramadol and swinol.

He also announced the arrest of one Isoyo Iveren-Susan, a 22-year-old HND female student of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun.

The NDLEA spokesperson said Iveren-Susan was arrested on Saturday opposite 2nd Gate of the institution dealing in illicit drugs.

Babafemi said that 1,100ML of codeine-based cough syrup and 283grams of cannabis were recovered from her.

“This is just as operatives in Lagos arrested two suspects: Nonso Peter, 21, and Bright Chibike, 23, with 43.4 kilogrammes of cannabis at Ile-Epo, Abule Egba area of the state on Friday.

“In Katsina State, no less than 1,730 bottles of codeine-based syrup were seized from a suspect, Bishir Sa’adu in Katsina metropolis on Sunday, April 9.

“Also, one Muhamadu Yusuf was equally arrested same day with 8,000 capsules of tramadol inside a commercial bus along Kano-Katsina road,” he said.

Babafemi added that NDLEA operatives in Kaduna State on Thursday raided a clandestine laboratory where mist potassium citrate was being produced in a residential apartment at 16, Sabon Gari, Zaria.

Babafemi said that the owner of the laboratory, Christopher Agodi was arrested and 102 cartons containing 2,448 bottles of the substance recovered.

He said that another suspect, Salisu Abdullahi, 25, was arrested along Abuja-Kaduna road with 11.7kg cannabis concealed in two jerrycans, which he was conveying from Port Harcourt to Kano.

He also said one Atiku Abubakar, 22, was arrested on Saturday along Abuja-Kaduna road with 50 blocks of cannabis weighing 28kg while travelling from Lagos to Shinkafi in Zamfara, in a commercial bus.

“Similarly, anti-narcotic officers acting on a tip-off, arrested two suspects: Aminu Saudi, 45 and Abdullahi Sani, 35, at Ogbese, Ondo State, with 11 jumbo bags containing 211kg of cannabis concealed in rice chaffs.

“This was closely followed by the destruction of six hectares of cannabis farm in Uso forest in the state on Thursday, April 13,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

