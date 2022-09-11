NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in 4 states

Babafemi said that the suspect, Haruna Favour who was arrested on Friday was also caught with other various quantities of Loud, Arizona, Colorado variants of cannabis and codeine based cough syrup.

He said attempts by drug cartels to export 7.805 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine to the U.S. and Australia have been thwarted by NDLEA operatives attached to some courier companies in Lagos.

Babafemi said that the consignments were concealed in the linings of local fabric, wooden statutes, printer cartridges, handle of travel bag and cassava flakes.

“In another development, One Hundred and Nineteen Thousand (119,000) tablets and capsules of tramadol, D5 and Exol5 were recovered from two drug dealers in Gombe state.

“Nasiru Abubakar, 22, and Umaru Bayero a.k.a Hadiza were arrested when NDLEA operatives raided their stores at the Gombe main market on Tuesday Sept., 6 ” he said.

Babafemi said that a suspect, Paul Ali, 47, was arrested along Okene-Abuja highway, in Kogi, with 1,404 bottles of Codeine based syrup weighing 190.94kg.

He said that 2,040 ampoules of pentazocine injection coming from Onitsha to Sokoto was also intercepted.

“A follow up operation in Sokoto has also led to the arrest of the receiver of the consignment on Tuesday Sept., 6.

“A raid at the cannabis plantation camp in Emure forest, Owo LGA, Ondo State has led to the arrest of Monday Onoja, 20; Daniel Kehinde, 25; and Obinna Okechukwu, 35.

“Sixteen (16) bags of the illicit substance weighing 179.5kg were seized from them,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as reacting to the arrests and seizures, commended the officers and men of the MAKIA, Kano, Kogi, Edo, Ondo and Gombe Commands for their resilience.