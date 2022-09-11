RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in 4 states

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 25-year old pregnant woman with 82 pinches of methamphetamine in Auchi, Edo state.

Pregnant woman arrested for drug dealing.
Pregnant woman arrested for drug dealing.

Recommended articles

Babafemi said that the suspect, Haruna Favour who was arrested on Friday was also caught with other various quantities of Loud, Arizona, Colorado variants of cannabis and codeine based cough syrup.

He said attempts by drug cartels to export 7.805 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine to the U.S. and Australia have been thwarted by NDLEA operatives attached to some courier companies in Lagos.

Babafemi said that the consignments were concealed in the linings of local fabric, wooden statutes, printer cartridges, handle of travel bag and cassava flakes.

“In another development, One Hundred and Nineteen Thousand (119,000) tablets and capsules of tramadol, D5 and Exol5 were recovered from two drug dealers in Gombe state.

“Nasiru Abubakar, 22, and Umaru Bayero a.k.a Hadiza were arrested when NDLEA operatives raided their stores at the Gombe main market on Tuesday Sept., 6 ” he said.

Babafemi said that a suspect, Paul Ali, 47, was arrested along Okene-Abuja highway, in Kogi, with 1,404 bottles of Codeine based syrup weighing 190.94kg.

He said that 2,040 ampoules of pentazocine injection coming from Onitsha to Sokoto was also intercepted.

“A follow up operation in Sokoto has also led to the arrest of the receiver of the consignment on Tuesday Sept., 6.

“A raid at the cannabis plantation camp in Emure forest, Owo LGA, Ondo State has led to the arrest of Monday Onoja, 20; Daniel Kehinde, 25; and Obinna Okechukwu, 35.

“Sixteen (16) bags of the illicit substance weighing 179.5kg were seized from them,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as reacting to the arrests and seizures, commended the officers and men of the MAKIA, Kano, Kogi, Edo, Ondo and Gombe Commands for their resilience.

Marwa charged them and their compatriots in other commands to remain focussed and vigilant in their areas of responsibility.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No fatalities from fire incident - Unilag reassures members of community

No fatalities from fire incident - Unilag reassures members of community

Al-Qaeda release book on planning for the September 11 attacks

Al-Qaeda release book on planning for the September 11 attacks

Oba Ewuare hosts Ooni, Emir of Kano, commends Buhari’s cultural exploits

Oba Ewuare hosts Ooni, Emir of Kano, commends Buhari’s cultural exploits

NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in 4 states

NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in 4 states

Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, recover operational vehicles in Kaduna

Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, recover operational vehicles in Kaduna

Nigeria will witness great transformation under Tinubu - Group

Nigeria will witness great transformation under Tinubu - Group

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Osun college student commits suicide

Osun college student commits suicide

Brazilian returnee excretes 92 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

Brazilian returnee excretes 92 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

Trending

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Queen Elizabeth during one of her visits to Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Tukur Mamu

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family