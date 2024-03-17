Hair stylist, dispatch rider arrested for selling drugged chin-chin to students

According to NDLEA Spokesman Femi Babafemi in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the suspects were arrested in Yenagoa selling drug-laced chin-chin to students and at social parties.

He said that the dispatch rider was arrested in the Opolo area of Yenagoa on March 10 while on his way to deliver 200 grams of chin-chin produced with cannabis sativa.

He added that a swift follow-up operation led to the arrest of the hairdresser, who allegedly distributed the drugged chin-chin from the salon where she works in the Kpansia area of Yenagoa.

“A search of the salon also led to the recovery of 3 kilograms, bringing the total weight of the illicit substance seized from the duo to 3.2kg.

“Investigations reveal that they distribute the chin-chin often laced with cannabis and tramadol to students and at birthday parties.