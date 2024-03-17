ADVERTISEMENT
Hair stylist, dispatch rider arrested for selling drugged chin-chin to students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA siad, while Edesemi handles the delivery to buyers, Josephine is a major distributor to a wanted suspect who produces the drugged chin-chin.

The hair stylist and the dispatch rider arrested by the NDLEA operatives [Facebook:NDLEA]
The hair stylist and the dispatch rider arrested by the NDLEA operatives [Facebook:NDLEA]

According to NDLEA Spokesman Femi Babafemi in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the suspects were arrested in Yenagoa selling drug-laced chin-chin to students and at social parties.

He said that the dispatch rider was arrested in the Opolo area of Yenagoa on March 10 while on his way to deliver 200 grams of chin-chin produced with cannabis sativa.

He added that a swift follow-up operation led to the arrest of the hairdresser, who allegedly distributed the drugged chin-chin from the salon where she works in the Kpansia area of Yenagoa.

“A search of the salon also led to the recovery of 3 kilograms, bringing the total weight of the illicit substance seized from the duo to 3.2kg.

“Investigations reveal that they distribute the chin-chin often laced with cannabis and tramadol to students and at birthday parties.

“While Edesemi handles the delivery to buyers, Josephine is a major distributor to a wanted suspect who produces the drugged chin-chin,” he said

Hair stylist, dispatch rider arrested for selling drugged chin-chin to students

