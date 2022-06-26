RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests Brazilian returnee with cocaine in private parts

NDLEA has arrested a Brazilian-returnee with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private parts.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi.

Babafemi stated that the suspect was arrested at the arrival hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

He stated that the suspect was nabbed on June 20 upon arrival on an Ethiopian Airline flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa.

He added that the suspect had swallowed 50 wraps of cocaine before departing Brazil and excreted 48 pellets in Addis Ababa where he handed them over to another person.

According to Babafemi, the suspect was unable to excrete the remaining two wraps at the hotel room in Addis Ababa before boarding his flight.

“He later excreted them in the aircraft restroom during the flight from Ethiopia to Lagos,’’ Babafemi stated.

Meanwhile, two drug kingpins behind the smuggling of two drug consignments from Canada concealed in vehicles containers through the Tin Can Port in Apapa, Lagos have been arrested by NDLEA’s operatives.

Babafemi stated that one of them was arrested at his house in Idi Araba area of Lagos on June 22.

The suspect was arrested for importing a 40ft container carrying 33 parcels of “Colorado’’ weighing 16.5kg.

Babafemi added that the second suspect, popularly called Otunba, was arrested on Thursday for his role in the smuggling of 290 parcels of “Colorado’’ weighing 145kg from Montreal, Canada.

The drugs were concealed in four vehicles shipped into Nigeria in a 40ft container.

“He had been on the run since March and had in the course of investigation attempted to bribe NDLEA officers with N10million to influence the case,’’ Babafemi stated.

