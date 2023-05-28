The sports category has moved to a new website.
NDLEA arrests 24 drug suspects during mop-up exercise in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abdullahi said that the mop-up exercise was aimed at “taking out miscreants who use drugs to engage in unholy activities”.

Suspects arrested by the NDLEA [NAN]
Suspects arrested by the NDLEA [NAN]

The Kogi NDLEA Commander, Abdulkadir Abdullahi, confirmed this while addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday.

Abdullahi said that the arrests were sequel to the ongoing NDLEA Mop-up exercise as directed by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, for a total clamp down on drug peddlers and users across the country.

“The NDLEA Command here in Kogi has commenced and intensified raids across the state, particularly at drug joints and spots.

“So far, 24 suspects have successfully been arrested at different locations with various quantities of drugs and psychotropic substances.

“We want to sound a serious warning to both drug dealers and users that we shall continue to focus our flash lights on all nooks and crannies of the state to rid it of their nefarious activities,” he warned.

He maintained that there would be no hiding place for drug traffickers in the state and so asked them to either stop it or relocate, or get caught by the arm of the law.

He further said that the exercise, being enforced across the states and the FCT, would be intensified up to the inauguration of the new administration on May 29.

