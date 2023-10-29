NDLEA arrests Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen for ingesting cocaine, heroin

Emenike was jetting out to France with his ingested heroin while Chidike was on his way to Hong Kong with cocaine in his belly when they were arrested.

Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that Emenike was arrested at the boarding gate of the airport while attempting to board an Air France flight to Paris.

He added that Chidike was taken into custody on October 21 while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa.

“After days in custody, Emenike excreted 72 wraps of heroin weighing 1.171kg, while Chidike discharged 49 pellets of cocaine weighing 998.53gm.

“In his statement, Chidike claimed he is a businessman dealing in spare parts at the Alaba International market in the Ojo area of Lagos.

“Chidike was to be paid N3.5 million which he intended to use to import goods from Hong Kong,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that NDLEA operatives intercepted a Qatar Airways passenger, Agbo Tochukwu, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Wednesday, Oct. 25 while on his way to Oman.

The suspect had 58 parcels of skunk weighing 29.10kg on him while undergoing the process of boarding his flight.

