ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen for ingesting cocaine, heroin

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect had 58 parcels of skunk weighing 29.10kg on him while undergoing the process of boarding his flight.

NDLEA arrests drug trafficking suspects [Facebook:NDLEA]]
NDLEA arrests drug trafficking suspects [Facebook:NDLEA]]

Recommended articles

Emenike was jetting out to France with his ingested heroin while Chidike was on his way to Hong Kong with cocaine in his belly when they were arrested.

Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that Emenike was arrested at the boarding gate of the airport while attempting to board an Air France flight to Paris.

He added that Chidike was taken into custody on October 21 while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After days in custody, Emenike excreted 72 wraps of heroin weighing 1.171kg, while Chidike discharged 49 pellets of cocaine weighing 998.53gm.

“In his statement, Chidike claimed he is a businessman dealing in spare parts at the Alaba International market in the Ojo area of Lagos.

“Chidike was to be paid N3.5 million which he intended to use to import goods from Hong Kong,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that NDLEA operatives intercepted a Qatar Airways passenger, Agbo Tochukwu, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Wednesday, Oct. 25 while on his way to Oman.

The suspect had 58 parcels of skunk weighing 29.10kg on him while undergoing the process of boarding his flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In his statement, Tochukwu claimed he migrated to Oman on May 6 and had been working as a hotel attendant there before venturing into drug trafficking,’’ Babafemi stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes 6 tons of skunk in 5 states

NDLEA seizes 6 tons of skunk in 5 states

NMA expresses concern as doctor-to-patient ratio now 1 to 21,000 in Jigawa

NMA expresses concern as doctor-to-patient ratio now 1 to 21,000 in Jigawa

ASUU donates foodstuffs to 320 IDPs in Katsina State

ASUU donates foodstuffs to 320 IDPs in Katsina State

NDLEA arrests Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen for ingesting cocaine, heroin

NDLEA arrests Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen for ingesting cocaine, heroin

No case of stolen genital organ in Makurdi – Police

No case of stolen genital organ in Makurdi – Police

Defence Minister in Turkey to speed up delivery of attack helicopters to NAF

Defence Minister in Turkey to speed up delivery of attack helicopters to NAF

Tinubu mourns Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

Tinubu mourns Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

FG wants to import €1.2m equipment for Eko Bridge maintenance

FG wants to import €1.2m equipment for Eko Bridge maintenance

LP Chairman Abure sacks 5 aides after Supreme Court disappointment

LP Chairman Abure sacks 5 aides after Supreme Court disappointment

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu