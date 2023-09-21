ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDDC initiates plan for job creation in oil producing region

News Agency Of Nigeria

Convener of NYPF group stated that the commission had been repositioned to bring about growth and development, to inspire hope in the region.

NDDC-MD-Dr-Samuel-Ogbuku (Credit: Punch Newspaper)
NDDC-MD-Dr-Samuel-Ogbuku (Credit: Punch Newspaper)

Recommended articles

Ogbuku said this while addressing the Chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) and Convener of Niger Delta Young Professionals, Moses Siasia and members of his team, during a meeting in his office in Port Harcourt.

He said that the commission had been repositioned to bring about the much needed growth and development to inspire hope in the region.

The NDDC is now largely focusing on sustainable partnerships in manpower and infrastructural development, with a short, medium and long term plan,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogbuku said that the commission had floated an initiative tagged, ‘Project Hope’, as part of its strategic arrangement to create job opportunities for young people in the Niger Delta. He explained that Project Hope would focus on agriculture and tech hubs for young people, with the deliberate aim of providing sustainable means of livelihood for them.

“We have a new way of thinking and a new way of doing things. We are moving away from the past because times are changing and we need to catch up.

“Our deliberate and strategic plans are geared towards sustainable development. We are committed to ensure that we build the capacity of our youths in areas that they can have comparative advantage.

“We have set up what we call Project Hope.

“This initiative is focused on tech hubs and agriculture. It will take our youths out of poverty and help to create sustainable livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They will be their own bosses and also employers of labour,” he added.

The NDDC boss explained further that the commission is building a database of youths in the region to aid its planning and manpower development. He said that the comprehensive database would enable the NDDC to appropriate its empowerment scheme.

On innovative plans to change its operations, Ogbuku said the commission had engaged KPMG to develop an Internal Corporate Governance System.

While decrying the number of abandoned projects in the region, he said that the commission was partnering with state governments in the Niger Delta, individuals and institutions to maximise its developmental agenda.

“The partnership will enhance the quick delivery of critical infrastructure in the region,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his remarks, Moses Siasia lauded the NDDC boss on the massive reforms he had embarked on, which according to him had made the commission more result-oriented. Siasia said they were in his office on a familiarisation visit and to congratulate him on his appointment.

He added that they have no doubt in his capacity of Ogbuku to deliver on his job. He described the NDDC’s new thinking and vision as a product of purposeful leadership under Ogbuku and called for support from people of the region for him to succeed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDDC initiates plan for job creation in oil producing region

NDDC initiates plan for job creation in oil producing region

Abba Yusuf rejects tribunal judgement, heads to appeal court

Abba Yusuf rejects tribunal judgement, heads to appeal court

Ogun Govt establish special court to try cult-related cases

Ogun Govt establish special court to try cult-related cases

NUJ calls for thorough investigation into death of Zamfara VON reporter

NUJ calls for thorough investigation into death of Zamfara VON reporter

We’ll reshape hospitality industry, tourism in Abia - Otti

We’ll reshape hospitality industry, tourism in Abia - Otti

LUTH denies allegation of late doctor working 72-hour call duty

LUTH denies allegation of late doctor working 72-hour call duty

It’s a miscarriage of judgement — Gov Yusuf rejects Kano tribunal verdict

It’s a miscarriage of judgement — Gov Yusuf rejects Kano tribunal verdict

Peter Obi urged Nigerian leaders to embrace ethical leadership

Peter Obi urged Nigerian leaders to embrace ethical leadership

Oyo speaker, commissioner join protesters to demand justice for Mohbad

Oyo speaker, commissioner join protesters to demand justice for Mohbad

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police