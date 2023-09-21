NDDC initiates plan for job creation in oil producing region

Ogbuku said this while addressing the Chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) and Convener of Niger Delta Young Professionals, Moses Siasia and members of his team, during a meeting in his office in Port Harcourt.

He said that the commission had been repositioned to bring about the much needed growth and development to inspire hope in the region.

“The NDDC is now largely focusing on sustainable partnerships in manpower and infrastructural development, with a short, medium and long term plan,” he said.

Ogbuku said that the commission had floated an initiative tagged, ‘Project Hope’, as part of its strategic arrangement to create job opportunities for young people in the Niger Delta. He explained that Project Hope would focus on agriculture and tech hubs for young people, with the deliberate aim of providing sustainable means of livelihood for them.

“We have a new way of thinking and a new way of doing things. We are moving away from the past because times are changing and we need to catch up.

“Our deliberate and strategic plans are geared towards sustainable development. We are committed to ensure that we build the capacity of our youths in areas that they can have comparative advantage.

“We have set up what we call Project Hope.

“This initiative is focused on tech hubs and agriculture. It will take our youths out of poverty and help to create sustainable livelihood.

“They will be their own bosses and also employers of labour,” he added.

The NDDC boss explained further that the commission is building a database of youths in the region to aid its planning and manpower development. He said that the comprehensive database would enable the NDDC to appropriate its empowerment scheme.

On innovative plans to change its operations, Ogbuku said the commission had engaged KPMG to develop an Internal Corporate Governance System.

While decrying the number of abandoned projects in the region, he said that the commission was partnering with state governments in the Niger Delta, individuals and institutions to maximise its developmental agenda.

“The partnership will enhance the quick delivery of critical infrastructure in the region,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, Moses Siasia lauded the NDDC boss on the massive reforms he had embarked on, which according to him had made the commission more result-oriented. Siasia said they were in his office on a familiarisation visit and to congratulate him on his appointment.