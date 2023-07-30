NDA conducts final drill for cadets, urges public not to panic

The academy said in a statement by Maj. Victor Olukoya on Saturday in Kaduna that the movement was a training exercise for Cadets of 70 Regular Course and Direct Short Service Course 27.

Olukoya explained that “Exercise Camp Highland” was designed to test the cadets’ leadership skills, physical fitness, and command and control abilities, among other military competencies.

“The exercise is an important military training activity used in ascertaining the preparedness of the cadets for Commissioning as Officers into the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, some phases of the exercise would take place in Heipang, and at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Plateau.

He further said that tactical and battle inoculation drills would be conducted in Kachia general area, Kaduna State, within the same period.

He therefore urged communities living around Heipang and Shere Hills, as well as those in Katul Crossing, Fadan Kamantan axis, Kaduna state, not to panic over the mass movement of military personnel, vehicles and equipment.

He added that the tactical drills would involve firing and simulation of small arms and artillery weapons.

“Residents in the general areas mentioned above are therefore advised not to panic but to go about their normal daily routine activities without fear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are to however report any breach of security to the nearest authorities,” the NDA spokesman said.

Olukoya also advised locals around Aninkwa, Insame and neighboring communities to stay away from the live firing area during the period of the exercise.

“On our part, all necessary safety measures and arrangements have been put in place to ensure safety in the exercise areas.