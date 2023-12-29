ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCF, Institute donate ₦8m gadgets to preserve Cross River’s endangered gorillas

News Agency Of Nigeria

Cross River gorilla is a critically endangered subspecies of the western gorilla and lives in small areas of highland forest spanning the border of Nigeria and Cameroon.

Nigeria’s only 100 Cross River gorillas face extinction. [a-z-animals]
Nigeria’s only 100 Cross River gorillas face extinction. [a-z-animals]

Recommended articles

The foundation said it was part of its efforts in contributing to the protection of the nation’s threatened species such as the Cross River gorillas found in wildlife sanctuaries in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Communication Oladapo Soneye, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Friday.

Soneye said the donation was to boost ongoing research on the conservation of the gorillas, in partnership with other organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the donation was made to some of the partners of NCF including Cross River National Park, Cross River Forestry Commission and the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

“The equipment which will aid research include digital cameras, desktop computers, laptops, projectors and projector screens, video conferencing gadgets, 65-inch flat screen Hisense TV, and professional Video Conference Cameras.

“Others include MC3000 USB HD PTZ auto rotate tracking voice camera, digital microphone array, walkie-talkies, still cameras for GPS handsets and drones.

“The television and computer equipment will support video conferencing for meetings at the UNICAL while the camera traps, drones and other equipment are for the student's research projects,” he said.

He noted that the Cross River Gorilla Initiative commenced in 2022 and had awarded scholarships to two masters and a doctorate student all in the Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management in UNICAL.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the students had resumed their three-month internship programme with NCF to gain practical experience in the use of field equipment, conduct field surveys and familiarise themselves with project communities.

According to him, the students will also understand the role of gender in forest resource management with reference to gorilla conservation.

Similarly, Emmanuel Owan, Head, Calabar Office of NCF, said to achieve the project goals, a two-day training on gender and conservation was held recently at the University of Calabar.

Owan stated that the essence was to give participants a robust understanding of the importance of gender in the conservation of Cross River gorillas and its applicability in field research.

NAN reports that the Cross River gorilla is a critically endangered subspecies of the western gorilla and lives in small areas of highland forest spanning the border of Nigeria and Cameroon.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is estimated that there are at most 300 Cross River gorillas left in the wild due to threats associated with habitat loss and hunting.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu, Shettima bag traditional titles in Abia

Tinubu, Shettima bag traditional titles in Abia

Police seize 17 vehicles in connection with 'one chance' activities in FCT

Police seize 17 vehicles in connection with 'one chance' activities in FCT

Katsina Gov suspends council official over alleged land racketeering

Katsina Gov suspends council official over alleged land racketeering

Tinubu attends Friday prayers with Lagos residents on the Island

Tinubu attends Friday prayers with Lagos residents on the Island

Jigawa Governor wants to renovate 10 FM radio stations

Jigawa Governor wants to renovate 10 FM radio stations

Edo govt empowers 2,078 farmers with irrigation facilities

Edo govt empowers 2,078 farmers with irrigation facilities

Ekiti declares three days of mourning for Akeredolu

Ekiti declares three days of mourning for Akeredolu

UK firm commends Tinubu for appointing Aliyu as NNPCL board director

UK firm commends Tinubu for appointing Aliyu as NNPCL board director

IGP storms Plateau as police begin special operation against assailants

IGP storms Plateau as police begin special operation against assailants

Pulse Sports

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

CBN vows to punish banks and PoS operators disrupting naira circulation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming [Kosofe Post]

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming