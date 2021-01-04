The NCDC disclosed this via its verified website late Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that so far, 955,429 persons have been tested in the country since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced in Feb. 27, 2020.

According to the public health agency, the total number of infections in the country now stands at 90,080.

The centre reported nine new deaths in the past 24 hours in the country.

It said 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the new infections.

In the past 24 hours, 255 recoveries were recorded in the country, It added.

A breakdown of data provided by the health agency shows the FCT recorded the highest number of infections for the day with 222 cases, followed by Lagos, Kaduna, and Plateau states which reported 214, 119, and 92 cases respectively.

The other states affected are Nasarawa, with 50 new infections, Oyo-41, Adamawa-33, Ondo-32, Abia-28, Ogun-19, Rivers-17, Kano-16, Yobe-14, Edo-eight, Anambra-six, Ekiti- five, and Jigawa-one.

It said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

According to it, 917 new confirmed cases and nine deaths were recorded in the country as of Jan. 3.

Till date, 90,080 cases had been confirmed, 75,044 discharged, and 1,311 deaths recorded in 36 states and FCT, NCDC said.

NAN recalls that in week 52, the number of new confirmed cases increased to 5,908 from 5,261 recorded in week 51.

The cases were reported in 36 states and FCT.

Also, number of discharged cases in week 52 increased to 2,731 from 2,213 recorded in week 51.

The cases were reported in 30 states and FCT.

Cumulatively, 1,254 deaths with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.5 per cent have been recorded since the disease first broke out in Week 9 of 2020.

Also, the number of reported deaths in the past one week in 13 states and FCT stands at 33.

In week 52, also the number of in-bound international travellers at Nigerian airports was 19,238 as against 20,209 recorded in Week 51.

The number of international travellers with positive results in week 52 was 84 as against 270 recorded in week 51.