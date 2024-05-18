NCC suspends issuance of communications licenses

The commission said the categories included interconnect exchange license, mobile virtual network operator license and value-added service aggregator license.

The Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Dr Reuben Muoka, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the commission acted in line with its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003.

“This temporary suspension is necessary to enable the commission to conduct a thorough review of several key areas within these categories, including the current level of competition, market saturation and current market dynamics.

“The public is invited to note that during the suspension period commencing on May 17, new applications for the aforementioned licenses will not be accepted.

“This is without prejudice to pending applications before the commission will be considered on their merits.